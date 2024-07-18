Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) PT at $19.60

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.44. National Vision has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,131.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 102.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,461,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in National Vision by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 72,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

