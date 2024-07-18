Brokerages Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target at $24.45

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The company’s revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 17,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

