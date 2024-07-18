Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BFH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

NYSE:BFH opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 224,545 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,119,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

