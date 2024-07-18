BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $41.50 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.90.

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.69.

NYSE BP opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. BP has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

