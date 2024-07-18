Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.29.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 225.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.