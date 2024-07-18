Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$84.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$75.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.00 and a 1-year high of C$80.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

