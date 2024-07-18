BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 22,559 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,559 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $22,265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

MLM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $563.57. 80,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,828. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

