BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,505. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.31 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.17.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

