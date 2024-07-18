BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,864,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652,313 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 251,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $18,482,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,610,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of QS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 7,560,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 4.62.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

