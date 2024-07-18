BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 262.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,580 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Reliance by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance in the first quarter valued at $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

NYSE:RS traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $311.16. The stock had a trading volume of 102,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,880. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.44. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

