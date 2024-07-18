BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $472.96 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 1.3% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 2.62% of First Solar worth $472,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock traded down $13.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,607. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Susquehanna increased their target price on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.