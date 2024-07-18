BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $36.51 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 549,618 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $190.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,355. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.54.

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

