BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $219.82 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367,360 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $219,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $2,275,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 9.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,498,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,456,000 after buying an additional 496,643 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 12.9% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,832. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

