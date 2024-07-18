BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $196.40 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 524,208 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $196,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 26.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,669,000 after acquiring an additional 257,370 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,459,000 after purchasing an additional 210,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,126. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.23.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.76.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

