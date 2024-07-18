BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $13.72 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $13,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 404.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 324,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $40,092,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 120,210 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,360,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $6,809,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Visteon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.66. 23,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,929. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.