BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,059 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $67,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

GE traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $159.74. 1,066,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

