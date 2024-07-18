BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,089,000 after buying an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,403,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,562,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.45. The stock had a trading volume of 210,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,892. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.09 and its 200 day moving average is $337.21.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

