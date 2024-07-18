BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,105 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 2.42% of Fluence Energy worth $75,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

FLNC stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,058,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,721. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

View Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.