BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 165,123 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,564 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,123 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $107,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,512 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,974 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $211,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,006. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.00. 2,450,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,254. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

