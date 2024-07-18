Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 619 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $77.15 and a 52-week high of $104.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.39.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

