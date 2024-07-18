Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,735 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $201.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.34.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

