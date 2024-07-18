Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2,278.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $133.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

