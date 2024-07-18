Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 123,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR stock opened at $244.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

