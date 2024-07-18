Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,852 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $198.68 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.23 and a 200 day moving average of $198.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

