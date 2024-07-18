Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 165,356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $1,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,029.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonah Adelman sold 90,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $1,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,029.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,996 in the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

