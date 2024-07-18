Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 343 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $589,098,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMETEK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $46,343,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $175.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its 200 day moving average is $172.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.