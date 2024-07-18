BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Achieves $839.36 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $839.36 million and $20.96 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001583 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000089 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $20,210,086.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.