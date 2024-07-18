Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $63,776.14 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,258.14 billion and approximately $27.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.08 or 0.00599100 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00047023 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00073459 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,727,462 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
