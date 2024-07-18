Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 372,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Best Buy worth $30,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Best Buy by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock worth $166,350,570. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.10. 3,610,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,445. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

