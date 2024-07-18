Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,849 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Best Buy worth $20,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,003,500 shares of company stock valued at $166,350,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.2 %

BBY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $88.94. 1,661,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

