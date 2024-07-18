Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0455

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $303.69 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.23 or 0.05360323 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00042253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009883 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002174 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,959,664 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,259,664 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.