Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stake Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Beazer Homes USA worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after buying an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,677,000 after buying an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,971,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 163,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.02. 419,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,898. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

