Barclays Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $14.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 625,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,867. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

