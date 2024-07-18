Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.4 %

BK stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,854. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.