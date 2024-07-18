Bank of America Cuts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. NOV has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

