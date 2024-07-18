Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Bank First has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of BFC opened at $90.62 on Thursday. Bank First has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $913.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

