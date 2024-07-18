Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 550,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 569.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 737.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $824.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.94 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

