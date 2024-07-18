Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of TER opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average is $119.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

