Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,970,000 after acquiring an additional 985,714 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,073,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,356,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 301,764 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,262,000.

SCHH stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

