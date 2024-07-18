AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $228.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $210.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.17.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.99. 131,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $211.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

