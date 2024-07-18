Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.08.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $108.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $89.37 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

