Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$27,000.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE AU opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.93. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.75.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

