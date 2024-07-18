Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.05

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.05 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 53807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.60.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $288.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,487,000 after buying an additional 111,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,917,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,786,000 after buying an additional 419,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,723,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

