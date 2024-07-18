ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ATIF Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ATIF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. ATIF has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 1,017.40% and a negative return on equity of 335.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

