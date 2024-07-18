ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Short Interest Update

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATI Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth about $10,003,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000.

ATI stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.53. 536,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ATI has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI



ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

