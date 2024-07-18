AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 2.7%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.04. 1,678,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,431,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

