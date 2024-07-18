Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 958,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Get Assurant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $171.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 12 month low of $124.31 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $173.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 770.1% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Assurant by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.