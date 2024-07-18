ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. ASML updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $932.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,006.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $935.71.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,083.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

