Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

Get Asana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Asana Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,443 shares of company stock worth $1,101,976 over the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.