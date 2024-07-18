Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 936,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.44% of Arcos Dorados worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 329,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

